Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:18 Hits: 0

New research has modeled the wide-ranging impacts of climate change and extreme weather events on Australia's food systems and supply chains, identifying potential cascading repercussions including job and income loss as well as a loss in nutrient availability and diet quality.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220818141816.htm