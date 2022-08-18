The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe

If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists have developed a simple way to break down almost a dozen types of these nearly indestructible 'forever chemicals' at relatively low temperatures with no harmful byproducts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220818163721.htm

