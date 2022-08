Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 15:50 Hits: 0

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220819115034.htm