Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 21:52 Hits: 3

In single pollutant models and within a 20-year period, 10 out of 29 reviewed pesticides were associated with thyroid cancer, including several of the most widely used ones in the U.S. These included paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220818175207.htm