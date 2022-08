Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 20:00 Hits: 5

Citing New Orleans' officials' stance on abortion, the Louisiana State Bond Commission has twice voted to delay approval of a $39 million line of credit for a power station to run the city's drainage pumps, which have been described as critical for its ability to adapt to climate change.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/19/flood-funds-abortion-louisiana-00052877