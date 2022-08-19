The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How nurses learn to assess pain levels in infants

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Adults self-report their pain on a one to 10 numerical score, while children can point to an equivalent face scale -- from a green smiling face to a red crying face -- to indicate their pain. Newborns, however, cannot say a number or point to a face, leaving it up to their caregivers to identify and evaluate any pain they may be in. Until the turn of this century, a significant number of clinicians did not recognize that neonates could even experience pain, resulting in infrequent, nonstandard training for medical workers. Now, researchers are reporting that a flexible e-learning program improves neonate pain management knowledge and skills for nurses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220819142931.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version