What’s Next After Historic Climate Action?

Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Written by Molly Rauch

This week, I celebrated as President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, with its historic $369 billion investment in climate action, into law. It’s exciting to finally see substantial results from years of advocacy and hard work from dedicated parents like you. This unprecedented infusion of climate funding will massively ramp up clean energy and clean air. Our children need this.

But the Inflation Reduction Act is just one part of a complex landscape of much-needed climate solutions. And there is a vitally important climate solution that still needs timely and urgent attention: reducing pollution from the tailpipes of cars.

The transportation sector is the largest source of climate pollution in the US, and cleaning up this pollution is one of the most important things we can do to fight climate change and protect our children’s future. Tailpipe pollution can also harm the health of our families and communities. Clean car standards are a critical tool to fight climate change and reduce dangerous air pollution. They help protect public health nationwide.

In December 2021, EPA finalized short-term clean car standards for model years 2023–2026. This was a critical step to cut climate pollution from the transportation sector and improve public health. Now, the agency must turn its attention to long-term tailpipe pollution standards for model year 2027 and beyond.

The strongest possible pollution standards for cars will help us achieve healthier air and a more stable climate. As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, we can count on more electric vehicle chargers, more lower-carbon fuels, and tax incentives for people to buy more electric vehicles. But we also need EPA to provide a complementary piece: strong, long-lasting national standards for lower tailpipe emissions.

The Inflation Reduction Act has jump-started our climate momentum; let’s speed it up by cleaning up tailpipe pollution from cars.

