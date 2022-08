Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 21:50 Hits: 6

A genetic variation identified in a group of families who are prone to diabetes and kidney failure increases the levels of a type of fat, called ceramides. Therapeutics that prevent this change could be beneficial more broadly to anyone at risk for these conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220816175045.htm