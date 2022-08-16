The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Machine translation could make English-only science accessible to all

UC Berkeley scientists and students looked at current artificial intelligence translation systems and found that, though flawed, they have become good enough for researchers to broadly translate their work into other languages, at least the languages of the coauthors and the country in which the research was conducted. One problem: how to get permissions to translate and share, and where will these translations live online.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220816175107.htm

