Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 August 2022 15:28 Hits: 3

A comprehensive study on water storage in Tibetan Plateau projects near-total loss of freshwater storage in parts of Asia by mid-century under modest climate policy scenario. The Tibetan Plateau, known as the 'water tower' of Asia, supplies freshwater for nearly two billion people who live downstream.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220815112815.htm