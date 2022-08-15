Colorful solar panels could make the technology more attractive

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 August 2022

Solar panels aren't just for rooftops anymore -- some buildings even have these power-generating structures all over their facades. But as more buildings and public spaces incorporate photovoltaic technologies, their monotonous black color could leave onlookers underwhelmed. Now, researchers have created solar panels that take on colorful hues while producing energy nearly as efficiently as traditional ones.

