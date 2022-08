Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022

A new study reveals that a peptide produced by some legumes helps them control nitrogen-fixing bacteria by sequestering all available heme, an iron-containing molecule. This sends the bacteria into an iron-starvation mode that ramps up their production of ammonia, the form of nitrogen that is usable for plants.

