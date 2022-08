Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Researchers have identified a new species of Bathonymus, the famed genera of deep-sea isopods whose viral internet fame has made them the most famous aquatic crustaceans since Sebastian of 'The Little Mermaid'.

