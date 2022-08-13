Thawing Arctic hillsides are major climate change contributors

Articles

Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Thawing Arctic hillsides release a significant amount of organic carbon that has been locked in frozen ground for thousands of years but which now can contribute to an already warming climate, according to new research. The finding comes from the study of hillsides in a far north region of Russia, where the researchers also found a significant and rapid increase of collapsed hillsides. The collapses feature landslides that gradually expose more of the permafrost for thawing -- and more carbon for release.

