Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

The worst effects of global warming on the world's largest ice sheet could be avoided if nations around the world succeed in meeting climate targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. That's the call from an international team of climate scientists who have examined how much sea levels could rise if climate change melts the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS).

