Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

The seven states are struggling to agree on a plan to head off a water and power crisis on the Colorado River. Now, the Biden administration must decide whether to step in and make the politically perilous choices for them.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/12/colorado-river-water-cuts-00051235