The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Brightest stars in the night sky can strip Neptune-sized planets to their rocky cores

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Why are Neptune-sized planets rare among exoplanets discovered to date? A 'warm Neptune' recently found by astronomers around a bright blue A-type star provides a clue. Astronomers have proposed that gas giants like Neptune would be stripped of their gas in close orbits around a star -- the limited region current exoplanet-finding techniques are able to sample. The warm Neptune is just outside the Hot Neptune zone, providing evidence that the theory is correct.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220812113757.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version