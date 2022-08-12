Brightest stars in the night sky can strip Neptune-sized planets to their rocky cores

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 August 2022

Why are Neptune-sized planets rare among exoplanets discovered to date? A 'warm Neptune' recently found by astronomers around a bright blue A-type star provides a clue. Astronomers have proposed that gas giants like Neptune would be stripped of their gas in close orbits around a star -- the limited region current exoplanet-finding techniques are able to sample. The warm Neptune is just outside the Hot Neptune zone, providing evidence that the theory is correct.

