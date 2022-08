Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 17:53 Hits: 8

It's no surprise that hard physical labor wears you out, but what about hard mental labor? Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes one feel worn out, too. Now, researchers have new evidence to explain why this is, and, based on their findings, the reason you feel mentally exhausted (as opposed to drowsy) from intense thinking isn't all in your head.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220811135344.htm