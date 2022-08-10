Female monkeys with female friends live longer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 16:36 Hits: 5

Anthropology professors and field primatologists have documented the daily life of hundreds of the large-brained capuchin monkeys in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. They have found that female capuchin monkeys who are better integrated into social networks with other adult females tend to survive longer. Social interactions measured include giving and receiving grooming, foraging nearby and helping each other in conflicts by fighting or making aggressive sounds and facial expressions. White-faced capuchin monkeys engage in socially learned human-like rituals to test the quality of their friendships.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220810123603.htm