Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 14:17 Hits: 3

A historically overlooked rod-like projection present on nearly every cell type in the human body may finally be getting its scientific due: A new study has found that these appendages, called cilia, on neurons in the brain have a key role in ensuring a specific dopamine receptor's signals are properly received.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220809101747.htm