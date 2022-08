Articles

The sweeping package that passed the Senate yesterday is raising several critical energy questions for the nation's climate future: Where would new wind turbines and solar panels go? And would a surge in renewable energy bridge a sharp red-state, blue-state political divide that has defined the climate issue for the past decade?

