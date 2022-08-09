The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ultrasound could save racehorses from bucked shins

When racehorses enter training at about 2 years old, they can develop tiny stress fractures and new bone formations in their legs. This condition, called bucked shin, occurs in about 70% of the animals. Researchers have now developed a method to screen for bucked shin using ultrasound. Axial transmission, in which an ultrasound emitter and receiver are placed on the skin to induce and measure wave velocities, is frequently used to study osteoporosis in humans. The method could detect bucked shin more easily and preserve the health and growth of young horses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220809141207.htm

