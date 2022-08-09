Human-machine interfaces work underwater, generate their own power

Category: Environment Hits: 4Scientists describe the development of a type of wearable human-machine interface device that is stretchable, inexpensive, and waterproof. The device is based on a soft magnetoelastic sensor array that converts mechanical pressure from the press of a finger into an electrical signal. The device involves two main components: a layer that translates mechanical movement to a magnetic response and a magnetic induction layer consisting of patterned liquid metal coils.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220809141210.htm