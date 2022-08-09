The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Human-machine interfaces work underwater, generate their own power

Scientists describe the development of a type of wearable human-machine interface device that is stretchable, inexpensive, and waterproof. The device is based on a soft magnetoelastic sensor array that converts mechanical pressure from the press of a finger into an electrical signal. The device involves two main components: a layer that translates mechanical movement to a magnetic response and a magnetic induction layer consisting of patterned liquid metal coils.

