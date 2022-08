Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 09:05 Hits: 5

Not many pilots climbing steadily up the ranks retire their wings in the name of environmental activism. But Todd Smith did just that at great expense. He spoke with DW about this life transition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/meet-the-pilot-who-quit-flying-because-of-the-climate-crisis/a-61953106?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss