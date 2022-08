Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 08:00 Hits: 5

Two-thirds of pledges to go greener on plastic fail or are dropped, a DW investigation has found. Here's how European food and drink companies break their own commitments, and how legislation might hold them accountable.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-food-companies-break-their-plastics-promises/a-62622509?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss