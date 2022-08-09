Analysis of Midwest Grid Operator Concludes Best Practices Being Followed

CHICAGO, IL - In the wake of the largest investment in transmission lines in US history, an analysis of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) recently approved regional transmission lines finds that this investment benefits customers even more than MISO estimated.

Following is a statement from Toba Pearlman, Renewable Energy Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Building regional transmission will prepare us for extreme weather caused by climate change, while unleashing gigawatts of clean energy. ACORE’s analysis underscores the value of MISO’s recently approved set of regional transmission projects. The report shows the benefits of these lines are undervalued in MISO’s analysis. Higher demand and increased strain on the grid mean that reliability is on families’ minds. MISO and other grid planning regions must press on and develop more regional transmission lines that we desperately need.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.