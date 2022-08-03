The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Suspended sediment reduced by rapid revegetation after Fukushima decontamination

Researchers have found that soil decontamination efforts following the Fukushima nuclear accident resulted in constant, high levels of suspended river sediment downstream, but a rapid decrease in the amount of particulate radiocesium. Additionally, the rapid recovery of vegetation reduced the duration of unsustainable sediment effects. Future remediation projects should assess the natural restoration ability of local landscapes, and include appropriate revegetation measures to reduce the effects on downstream environments.

