First global map of cargo ship pollution reveals effects of fuel regulations

A new study used satellite data from 2003 -- 2020 to determine the effect of fuel regulations on pollution from cargo ships. The research team's data revealed significant changes in sulfur pollution after regulations went into effect in 2015 and 2020. Their extensive data set can also help scientists determine the extent of the cooling effect of particulate matter when it interacts with clouds. The role of clouds continues to be one of the biggest uncertainties in climate models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220802175829.htm

