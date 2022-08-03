The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mechanism of bacterial toxins in deadly attacks

A harmful and often deadly substance made by bacteria, a bacterial toxin manipulates host cell functions and disrupts vital cell processes in a living organism. Bacterial toxins hit host organisms where it hurts most, promoting infection and diseases in animals and humans. New findings not only reveal how the deadly cargo of the Tc toxin drives the collapse of the cell's cytoskeleton but provide an explanation of the toxin's high efficiency.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803093924.htm

