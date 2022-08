Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022

The climate and energy provisions of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would speed greenhouse gas cuts and put the U.S. on track to deliver the lion's share of President Biden's target for 2030.

