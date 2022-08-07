Thank the Senators Who Have Gotten Us This Far!

Articles

Written by Dominique Browning

Literally jumping for joy here.

The largest US investment ever in fighting climate pollution—the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022—has cleared the Senate.

Take a breath. Absorb the power of this moment.

We started Moms Clean Air Force more than ten years ago after the defeat of another attempt at curbing climate emissions. We—all our staff, our organizers, our volunteers, and you, our members—have been working for more than a decade to get to this moment.

The bill must clear the House of Representatives; we are hearing that vote will be next week.

But for now, please take a moment to THANK YOUR SENATORS who voted to pass a historic investment in protecting our families, our homes.

I’m too superstitious to celebrate before the baby is born, the Act is enacted. We aren’t done. But we have reached a milestone.

Expressing anger is easy (and often necessary)—but it burns itself out. Gratitude is powerful—and sustainable. We’ve fought our battle by leading with love, to protect all we cherish.

Thank those who have gotten us this far. Thank your Senators.

We send you profound gratitude for what you have done to be part of changing history.

Onward!

Dominique

P.S.

I can’t stop hearing Sheryl Crow’s voice in my head!

No one said it would be easy

But no one said it’d be this hard

No one said it would be easy

No one thought we’d come this far

Enough said. Thank your Senators, and let’s get this done!

