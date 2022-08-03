The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A deep dive into the relationship between cohesion and erosion

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Landslides are one striking example of erosion. When the bonds that hold particles of dirt and rock together are overwhelmed by a force -- often in the form of water -- sufficient to pull the rock and soil apart, that same force breaks the bonds with other rock and soil that hold them in place. Another type of erosion involves using a small air jet to remove dust from a surface. When the force of the turbulent air is strong enough to break the bonds that hold the individual dust particles, or grains, together and cause them to stick to the surface, that's erosion, too.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803074912.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version