A deep dive into the relationship between cohesion and erosion

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 11:49 Hits: 4

Landslides are one striking example of erosion. When the bonds that hold particles of dirt and rock together are overwhelmed by a force -- often in the form of water -- sufficient to pull the rock and soil apart, that same force breaks the bonds with other rock and soil that hold them in place. Another type of erosion involves using a small air jet to remove dust from a surface. When the force of the turbulent air is strong enough to break the bonds that hold the individual dust particles, or grains, together and cause them to stick to the surface, that's erosion, too.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803074912.htm