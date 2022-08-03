Rapid, at-home prototype saliva test that's as good as RT-PCR

Articles

At-home COVID-19 tests have become an easy way to self-diagnose. But current tests have drawbacks, such as the length of time it takes to get an answer, or how accurately the test can identify a positive case. And most of them require the uncomfortable procedure of sticking a swab up one's nose. Now, researchers have developed a SARS-CoV-2 saliva assay and prototype device that combine speed and ease with high sensitivity.

