The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Rapid, at-home prototype saliva test that's as good as RT-PCR

Category: Environment Hits: 6

At-home COVID-19 tests have become an easy way to self-diagnose. But current tests have drawbacks, such as the length of time it takes to get an answer, or how accurately the test can identify a positive case. And most of them require the uncomfortable procedure of sticking a swab up one's nose. Now, researchers have developed a SARS-CoV-2 saliva assay and prototype device that combine speed and ease with high sensitivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803093918.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version