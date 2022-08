Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 14:37 Hits: 4

Studying wellbeing science as part of their courses could be a key way of improving how today's students cope with the barrage of stressors they face. Students are a high-risk population for mental ill-health and face increasing academic demands, loneliness and inancial pressures but now a team examined the benefit they could get from studying an optional wellbeing science module.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805103722.htm