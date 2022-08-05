The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Signs of disturbance in nearby dwarf galaxies indicate an alternative gravity theory

According to the standard model of cosmology, the vast majority of galaxies are surrounded by a halo of dark matter particles. This halo is invisible, but its mass exerts a strong gravitational pull on galaxies in the vicinity. A new study challenges this view of the Universe. The results suggest that the dwarf galaxies of Earth's second closest galaxy cluster -- known as the Fornax Cluster -- are free of such dark matter halos.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805103724.htm

