Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 19:43 Hits: 5

A clinical trial is only as powerful as its participants. For years, researchers have struggled to fill clinical trials and enroll sufficiently diverse groups of patients for results to reflect the broader population, in part because of stringent guidelines on who can participate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805154351.htm