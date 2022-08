Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 14:37 Hits: 7

Experts at the forefront of efforts to restore the UK's coastal seagrass meadows say the remarkable plant's contribution to the UN Sustainable Development goals deserves to be reassessed. Conserving and restoring seagrass meadows actually contributes to achieving 16 out of the 17 goals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805103744.htm