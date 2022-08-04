Staff and facility administrator retention has been challenging for long-term care facilities

Articles

The pandemic has called attention to an issue that nursing home residents, their families and those who work in nursing homes have been aware of for a long time. Recruiting and retaining both the nursing home staff who provide the very personal care needed by residents and the administrators who set the tone of the workplace are key challenges in nursing homes. Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine researcher-clinicians, Jennifer L. Carnahan, M.D., MPH, and Kathleen Unroe, M.D., MHA, add that continuity of nursing home staff and of leadership is linked to improving quality of resident care -- from onsite treatment or post-hospital care for complex medical issues to assistance with basic care needs such as eating and bathing. Their editorial, 'Prioritizing nursing home staff and leadership consistency to improve quality,' is published in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS).

