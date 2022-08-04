The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Staff and facility administrator retention has been challenging for long-term care facilities

Category: Environment Hits: 5

The pandemic has called attention to an issue that nursing home residents, their families and those who work in nursing homes have been aware of for a long time. Recruiting and retaining both the nursing home staff who provide the very personal care needed by residents and the administrators who set the tone of the workplace are key challenges in nursing homes. Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine researcher-clinicians, Jennifer L. Carnahan, M.D., MPH, and Kathleen Unroe, M.D., MHA, add that continuity of nursing home staff and of leadership is linked to improving quality of resident care -- from onsite treatment or post-hospital care for complex medical issues to assistance with basic care needs such as eating and bathing. Their editorial, 'Prioritizing nursing home staff and leadership consistency to improve quality,' is published in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804130619.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version