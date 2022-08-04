The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Sponge-like electrodes inspired by sugar cubes could improve medical monitoring

Category: Environment Hits: 6

To monitor heart rhythms and muscle function, doctors often attach electrodes to a patient's skin, detecting the electrical signals that lie beneath. These impulses are vital to the early diagnosis and treatment of many disorders, but currently available electrodes have limited function or are expensive to manufacture. Researchers however, have now developed a low-cost, spongy version with improved signal detection that's made with a surprising template -- a sugar cube.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804130633.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version