These baboons borrowed a third of their genes from their cousins

Genetic analyses of baboons in Kenya reveals that most of them carry traces of hybridization in their DNA. As a result of interbreeding, about a third of their genetic makeup consists of genes from another, closely-related species. Fifty years of observations turned up no obvious signs that hybrids fare any worse than their counterparts. But the new findings suggest that appearances can be deceiving.

