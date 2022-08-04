These baboons borrowed a third of their genes from their cousins

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 18:55 Hits: 5

Genetic analyses of baboons in Kenya reveals that most of them carry traces of hybridization in their DNA. As a result of interbreeding, about a third of their genetic makeup consists of genes from another, closely-related species. Fifty years of observations turned up no obvious signs that hybrids fare any worse than their counterparts. But the new findings suggest that appearances can be deceiving.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220804145546.htm