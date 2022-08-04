Republican-Led Vote Would Undercut Environmental Reviews

Category: Environment Hits: 5
WASHINGTON – While communities across the country face catastrophic flooding, sweltering heat waves and increasing wildfire risks, the Senate took a Congressional Review Act vote today to try and stop commonsense action that ensure the federal government takes climate change into account when making major decisions.
The following is a statement from Kabir Green, director of federal affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):
“Across the U.S. we are seeing the effects of climate change in catastrophic detail, from the heat waves in Texas to wildfires in New Mexico – to the devastating flooding in Kentucky. But the Senate is voting to prevent the federal government from considering climate change when making decisions. This makes no sense.
“Climate champions in the House and the White House must ensure this Congressional Review Act resolution doesn’t advance another step.”
