Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

Why do some people with amyloid plaques in their brains associated with Alzheimer's disease show no signs of the disease, while others with the same amount of plaque have clear memory and thinking problems? Researchers looked at genetic and life course factors that may help create a 'cognitive reserve' that provides a buffer against the disease.

