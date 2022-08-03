Scientists identify key mechanism controlling skin regeneration

Category: Environment Hits: 8The outer layer of skin, the epidermis, is constantly turning over to replace dead or damaged cells throughout our lifetime. Skin stem cells need to continuously make decisions: either make more copies of themselves (self-renewal) or switch their fate towards differentiation. The molecular mechanisms controlling this process remain poorly understood. Now a research team has identified a molecular switch that plays an early and critical role in the skin stem cell differentiation process.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803161356.htm