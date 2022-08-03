The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Technology restores cell, organ function in pigs after death

Within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients begins to destroy a body's cells and organs. A team of scientists has found this massive and permanent cellular failure doesn't have to happen so quickly. Using a new technology they developed -- which delivers a specially designed cell-protective fluid to organs and tissues -- the researchers restored blood circulation and other cellular functions in pigs a full hour after their deaths.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803112550.htm

