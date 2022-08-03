The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Compiling data about human-environment interactions into one website

Countless studies have sought to quantify various aspects of human impacts on the planet, but sorting through that data to get answers about the effect we're actually having can be a challenge for researchers, policymakers, and the public alike. Researchers have centralized over 300 key figures in the Human Impacts Database. In a new paper, the authors outline the kinds of data they have gathered -- and how they hope it helps people make sense of the climate crisis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803112602.htm

