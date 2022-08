Articles

Turning down the thermostat seems to make it harder for cancer cells to grow, according to a new study in mice. The study found that chilly temperatures activate heat-producing brown fat that consumes the sugars the tumors need to thrive. Similar metabolic mechanisms were found in a cancer patient exposed to a lowered room temperature.

