Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 15:26 Hits: 0

As warming ocean temperatures threaten the existence of coral reefs, scientists have successfully used an extremely high-resolution computer simulation of ocean circulation to identify possible 'thermal refugia' where these biodiverse ecosystems are more likely to survive.

