Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 20:26 Hits: 3

Researchers report changes caused by reductive stress to describe changes in the proteome of heart cells in mice, disclosing a likely proteome signature for reductive stress cardiomyopathy. A proteome is the complement of proteins expressed in a cell or tissue. One in six heart failure patients shows reductive stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220803162620.htm