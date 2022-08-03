Highest coral cover in central, northern Reef in 36 years

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

The northern and central Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) began monitoring 36 years ago. However, average coral cover in the southern region decreased due to ongoing crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks. While the Reef experienced its fourth major bleaching event in the past seven years this year, it didn't reach the intensity of earlier events and was not expected to lead to mass coral mortality.

