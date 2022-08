Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 16:16 Hits: 5

After Russian forces occupied a Ukraine nuclear power plant in March, the situation has deteriorated says the UN's nuclear energy chief.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-situation-at-europe-s-largest-nuclear-plant-out-of-control/a-62698157?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss